Basavaraj Bommai Will Be Taking The Oath As Karnataka Chief Minister Today

At 11 a.m. today, the Leader of the Lingayat community,politician Basavaraj Bommai will be taking oath as Karnataka's 23rd Chief Minister. The announcementof Bommai becoming the new chief minister took place party gathering at aprivate hotel in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will administer the oath of office and secrecy at an 11 a.m. ceremony in the Glass House of the Karnataka Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.



Basavaraj Bommai started his day by paying a visit to the Anjaneya Swamy temple. In Bengaluru, he performed prayers at a temple. On Wednesday morning, he will be inducted in as Karnataka's new Chief Minister. He returned to his home in RT Nagar after visiting the temple. At roughly 10.30 a.m., he and other leaders would arrive at Raj Bhavan to take the oath.

Basavaraj Bommai offers prayers at temple ahead of oath taking ceremony. He visited Anjaneya Swamy temple in Bengaluru and offered prayers at the temple. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/VORN9cB14o — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) July 28, 2021

Karnataka's new chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai, paid a visit to the BJP's state headquarters in Bengaluru today. He was greeted by state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel at Jagannath Bhavan, after which Bommai paid a floral homage to a portrait of Bharat Mata.



Apart from being a close acquaintance of Yediyurappa, Bommai is the son of the late SR Bommai, the former state chief minister and ex-Union minister. During Yediyurappa's tenure, he served as Karnataka's home minister.

Bommai praised Yediyurappa for suggesting his name after the announcement. On his side, Yediyurappa indicated that he believes Bommai will lead Karnataka down the path of growth and fulfill the hopes of the state's citizens.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru traffic police have recommended visitors avoid the Raj Bhavan route at about 11 a.m. since there may be traffic snarls at the time of the ceremony, making alternative routes difficult to discover.