BBMP Forest Officers negligent in tree protection

Bengaluru: The Forest Department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is not concerned about axing the trees. Namma Bengaluru Foundation has alleged that the same public notice is being issued for all and trees are being cut.

A detailed letter in this regard has been written to DFO, Forest Department, BBMP, Sarina Sikkaligar and it has been requested to provide information about the protection of trees and their felling while planning.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is prepared for implementing projects in the city. But there is no information about where and how many trees will be cut for a particular project. Instead, the BBMP forest department issues a general notice that the trees will be felled after the implementation of the project. Because of this, trees are being cut down everywhere. Vinod Jacob, managing director of the Foundation, complained that no effort is being made to save the trees.

The process of felling of trees is done after many days of implementation of many projects. There is no information about this in the DPR. Sometimes the reasons given for felling of trees lead to a lot of confusion and doubt. For example, a public notice was issued on September 16 to cut trees near the Rajkaluve near the Radhakrishna temple. On verification of the location, the distance between the location published in the notice and the actual location is one km. In other words, it is clear that the forest officers are issuing notices and taking action without knowing the facts.

A study is necessary before the Forest Department officials issue a public notice Conduct, review the project and take action to protect the trees. Adequate time should be given to the public and all kinds of information should be provided. A public meeting should be held first in the area where there is a proposal to cut trees. After getting the feedback of the locals, a notice should be issued about cutting down the trees,'' he demanded.

What is the Tree Committee doing?

There is a 'Tree Committee' in the Forest Department of BBMP. This committee should work for the protection of trees in the city. But this committee does not have information about the protection of trees and saplings being planted instead of cut trees, Vinod Jacob complained.