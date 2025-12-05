BEML secures additional order from Metro Rail for driverless metro trainsets

BEML Limited, a leading multi-sector engineering and manufacturing enterprise under the Defence Ministry, has secured an additional order worth Rs 414 crore from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), an official statement said on Wednesday.

Under this expansion, BEML will supply six more driverless metro trainsets (36 cars) for the Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase 2 (Reach 5), increasing the total order from 60 trainsets (360 cars) to 66 trainsets (396 cars).

The new trainsets will seamlessly interface with the Siemens signalling system and will operate on the Yellow Line corridor, further enhancing the capacity and efficiency of Bengaluru’s evolving urban mobility network.

The BMRCL Management has once again placed its trust in BEML, recognising the company’s proven capabilities in delivering dependable and future-ready mobility solutions for the city, the statement said.

Designed and developed entirely at BEML’s advanced engineering facilities in Bengaluru, the state-of-the-art driverless trainsets feature a robust six-car configuration made from high-tensile Austenitic stainless steel, offering superior structural strength, safety, and durability. Each car is equipped with two roof-mounted saloon air-conditioners, ensuring optimal comfort and a modern travel experience for passengers. This latest order is an extension of Contract 5RS-DM, originally awarded to BEML in August 2023 after competitive global bidding. The base contract, valued at approximately Rs 3,177 crore, includes the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and comprehensive maintenance of the metro trainsets for up to 15 years.

BEML Ltd Chairman and Managing Director, Shantanu Roy, said: “We are pleased to receive this repeat order from BMRCL, reinforcing our deep partnership and the trust placed in BEML’s technological and engineering capabilities. These additional trainsets will significantly expand the operational capacity of Bengaluru Metro and support the city’s fast-growing mobility needs. BEML remains committed to delivering world-class, energy-efficient, and reliable metro solutions for India’s urban transit systems.”

This follows an earlier order placed by BMRCL in March 2025, valued at approximately Rs 405 crore, for 42 additional metro cars for Reach 6, which increased that contract’s scope from 53 trainsets (318 cars) to 69 trainsets (360 cars), the statement said.

“As the largest rolling stock supplier to BMRCL, BEML continues to play a central role in strengthening Bengaluru’s mass transit ecosystem.

The upcoming trainsets will integrate advanced technologies, including IP-based Passenger Announcement and Passenger Information Systems, a Passenger Saloon Surveillance System (PSSS) for enhanced onboard security, LCD-based Dynamic Route Maps, and electrically operated automatic doors synchronised with Platform Screen Doors to ensure greater safety and operational efficiency," it added. With this expanded order, BEML further reinforces its leadership in indigenous metro manufacturing and its commitment to shaping India's next-generation urban mobility landscape, the statement said.