Bengaluru East for integrated plan to ease traffic woes

Bengaluru: In an effort to address mounting traffic congestion and accelerate infrastructure upgrades, the Bengaluru East City Corporation on Tuesday held a high-level inter-departmental coordination meeting to review progress on major road projects and streamline future works. The meeting was chaired by Commissioner D.S. Ramesh and brought together officials from multiple agencies, including the High-Density Corridor project, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Police Department.

Reviewing works under the High-Density Corridor project, the Commissioner assessed road development along Old Madras Road (Links 1 and 2) and Old Airport Road. The ongoing works include widening and strengthening of carriageways, construction of footpaths and cycle tracks, development of medians, installation of street lighting, construction of RCC stormwater drains and placement of traffic signage. Officials were directed to speed up execution and ensure timely completion, given the high traffic volume on these corridors.

A key focus of the meeting was improving inter-agency coordination to decongest arterial and sub-arterial roads in the East City Corporation area. Among the issues discussed were rectifying unscientific entry and exit points along the Outer Ring Road, widening narrow road stretches beneath metro lines and flyovers, and removing encroachments on roads and footpaths. The relocation of bus stops from junctions to safer locations, construction of bus bays, and identification of sites for skywalks in high-traffic zones were also taken up.

The Commissioner also highlighted the need to resolve parking-related issues on major roads and to acquire road development land for widening narrow stretches, in line with the Revised Master Plan–2015.

Cleaning up debris accumulated under metro lines, flyovers and road medians, and ensuring traffic management during asphalting and intensive cleanliness drives, were identified as immediate priorities.

To curb illegal parking, the City Corporation will provide two towing vehicles—one for each zone—to the Traffic Police. The Commissioner also stressed the importance of advance coordination during road works, directing departments to share details of proposed asphalting with the police beforehand. Vehicular movement should be restricted for at least 24 hours after asphalting to ensure road quality, he said.

Emphasising public safety, Mr. Ramesh instructed officials to install barricades and adequate cautionary signage at all work sites. Reiterating the administration’s vision of a pedestrian-friendly city, he called for removal of footpath encroachments and construction of obstruction-free walkways to ensure safe movement for pedestrians.

Senior officials from the City Corporation and allied agencies attended the meeting.