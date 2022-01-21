Bengaluru: Home Minister warns cops against engaging in criminal activities

Bengaluru: Home Minister Aaraga Gnanendra warned that any police personnel involved in criminal activities will be prosecuted.



Laying the foundation stone for the construction of a traffic police station at Chamarajapet at a cost of Rs 7.40 crore, Gnanendra said, "Legal action is being initiated against two police constables deployed for security near the chief minister's residence, for their involvement in marijuana peddling. Such acts cannot be tolerated." He said the reputation of the entire police department is sullied because of indiscretions of a few police personnel.

He said personnel who were hired to control criminal acts getting involved in selling ganja is a serious offense.

"We will get a full report on the issue and take further action," he said.

Reacting to reports of a fight among some young Congress leaders on Wednesday night, the minister said there was no complaint. If the complaint is lodged, the police will file a case and investigate.