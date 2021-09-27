Bengaluru: MLA sets up skill development centre to help youth find jobs

Bengaluru: Former minister K J George has established on Sunday a skill development centre in his Assembly constituency, Sarvagna Nagar. The training will help citizens who have been affected by the pandemic to get jobs or set up their own business.

"By skill development employment opportunities will increase for youth and workers who have lost their jobs. Workers who have lost their primary source of income do not have the necessary skill to find new jobs.

The skill development centre in Jeevanahalli of Sarvagna Nagar Assembly constituency has been set up to set right this deficiency," said former minister for Bengaluru development and town planning, George.

"The skill development centre has been set up in collaboration with Don Bosco Tech Society which has started courses in air-conditioning, electrical technician and computer training. Steps have been taken to ensure jobs after training", he added.

The skill development centre has already started functioning with the first batch of 90 candidates and will be formally inaugurated by Skill Development Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan on September 30.

He further added that internet facilities and android TV has been provided in 18 government schools and converted them as Smart Class. The 38 Anganwadi centres of the Sarvagna Nagar assembly constituency are under the CSR fund.

All facilities have been provided in all the 38 Anganwadi centres to be on par with private playschools", he added.