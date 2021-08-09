Bengaluru Witnessing Rise In Covid Cases And Witnessing 162 Micro-Containment Zones

According to data from the Bruhat Bengaluru Maganagara Palike, the capital of Karnataka, Bengaluru, has shown a gradual but consistent increase in coronavirus cases (BBMP). The daily, freshincrease in Covid-19 instances in Bengaluru has remained higher than in Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. In Bengaluru, there are currently 162 micro-containment zones, with over 100 apartments and single-family dwellings being sealed.

Mahadevpura in Bengaluru has topped the list when it comes to positive cases as it had themost micro-containment zones, accompanied by the east zone. ed. Districts in direct range to Kerala have been placed on high alert by the city authorities. At the present, Bengaluru's R-value is already above 1 which means every 100 infected persons in the city are transmitting the virus to more than 100 people. As a result, the city of Bengaluru has strictlytightened all therestrictions in order to prevent the virus from spreading further.

The Bengaluru Police Department has implemented Section 144 in the city, which prohibits gatherings of four or more individuals and would be in effect till August 16. The curfew has been extended from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Karnataka government has decided to enforceweekend curfews in areas bordering Kerala and Maharashtra and to start the present night curfew at 9 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. throughout the state.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Karnataka reported 1,598 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths, bringing the overall number of infections to 29,18,525 and the death toll to 36,793.