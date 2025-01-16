Live
Bengaluru: Zameer Ahmed Khan gifts three cows
Bengaluru: Following the unfortunate incident of the mutilation of three cows in Vinayaka Nagar, Chamarajpet, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan purchased and handed over three cows worth Rs 3 lakh to the cow owner, Karna’s mother Savari Ammal, and sister Amudha.
The event was attended by Chief Minister’s political secretary Naseer Ahmed, KMDC chairman Altaf Khan, and leaders Atush, Gausi, Vinayak, and Prasad. Speaking on the occasion, Amudha said, “On behalf of my brother, I apologize. Zameer Anna has shown a generous heart by gifting these cows. Some people are trying to politicise this issue, but we stand with the MLA.”
