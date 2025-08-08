Bengaluru’s first interactive science centre for children launched

Bengaluru: In a significant push to promote experiential science education among young learners, Param Foundation has launched PARSEC (Param Science Experience Centre) – Bengaluru’s first hands-on, interactive science centre exclusively for children, located in Jayanagar.

Designed for children aged 5 to 15, PARSEC aims to complement classroom education through inquiry-based, immersive learning that fosters curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking.

“PARSEC is not just a science centre. It’s a launchpad for tomorrow’s changemakers—where science comes alive through play, experimentation, and imagination,” said a spokesperson from Param Foundation.

Spread across seven themed galleries, PARSEC offers over 80 interactive exhibits, including kinetic, tactile, illusion-based, and digital science installations.

A dedicated maker space allows children to engage in DIY tinkering and prototyping, while live science shows, workshops, and discovery events add to the experiential value.

The centre’s programming is tailored to different age groups—from foundational discovery for early learners to project-based workshops for teens. Teacher training, school field trips, science camps, and community outreach initiatives are also planned to broaden the centre’s educational reach.

PARSEC also stands out for its inclusive vision, offering special access programs for underserved communities, ensuring equity in science education. Located just 400 metres from the Jayanagar Metro station, the facility has been designed with accessibility, safety, and engagement in mind.

The foundation is also partnering with schools, universities, and innovation hubs across Bengaluru to co-create dynamic learning experiences aligned with real-world science and technology trends.

With its mission to democratise science learning and empower children to see themselves as scientists, inventors, or explorers, PARSEC is poised to become a landmark destination in Bengaluru’s educational

ecosystem.