Bigg Boss Star Files Complaint Over Death Threats
Rajath Kishan Seeks Action After Menacing Calls
Dharmasthala: Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Rajath Kishan has filed a police complaint on Thursday night, seeking legal action against individuals who sent him death threat messages. The complaint was lodged following his visit to Sowjanya’s residence in Dharmasthala on Wednesday.
While speaking with Sowjanya’s mother and exiting the premises, Rajath allegedly found himself caught in a confrontation with a group of people. The situation escalated, resulting in an assault on three YouTube channel personnel who were present at the scene, with Rajath nearby during the altercation.
The threats extended beyond the physical clash, as Rajath revealed that his wife received menacing calls on her WhatsApp number. The case has been transferred to the CEN Police Station in Bengaluru’s Western Division, where senior police officials have directed a thorough investigation into the matter.
Rajath expressed confidence in the authorities, stating that the police have assured him of taking appropriate legal measures to address the threats. This incident adds to the reality TV star’s recent challenges, highlighting concerns about his safety and that of his family. (eom)