BJP Calls for 'Maha Panchayat'

Chikkamagaluru: In the wake of the recent decision by the Congress-led government in Karnataka to repeal the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Law 2022, commonly known as the Anti-Conversion Law, the BJP's national general secretary has urged the heads of various mutts in the state to convene a 'Maha Panchayat' (grand assembly) aimed at safeguarding the Hindu religion.

In a media interaction conducted by C T Ravi in Chikkamagaluru, he raised questions regarding the Congress party's stance on the Anti-Conversion Law. He questioned whether the government supports forced religious conversions and sought clarification on the Congress party's position regarding the prohibition of religious conversion through force, allurement, and fraudulent means, as outlined in the law.

On June 15, the Karnataka cabinet approved amendments to repeal the changes made to the Anti-Conversion Law in 2021-22. The government plans to introduce the amendment in the upcoming Budget session in July.

Expressing deep concern, Ravi emphasized that the Hindu religion would undertake all necessary measures to reintegrate individuals who have converted from Hinduism.

"In order to protect our nation and Hindu society, we urge the religious leaders in Hinduism to convene a 'Maha Panchayat' to combat forced religious conversions and love jihad that is being conducted through allurement and deception. Through this grand assembly, we must take decisive steps to safeguard ourselves. Moreover, the heads of mutts must employ strategies to reclaim those who have been converted to other religions for various reasons. The government has presented us with an opportunity to do so," Ravi stated.

Responding to the opposition voiced by BJP leaders regarding the government's decision, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the government cannot be governed solely by the criticisms of BJP leaders.

"The BJP leaders have been vocal about the Anti-Conversion Law. I want to remind them that the Constitution is the guiding document of India. Article 25 of the Constitution grants citizens the right to practice any religion. The BJP leaders had enacted a law that contradicted the Constitution. We will repeal the provisions introduced by the previous government," Parameshwara stated.