BJP MPs acting like ‘present for play, absent for accountability’: Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday took a swipe at BJP Members of Parliament, accusing them of failing to stand up for Karnataka’s interests and behaving as if they were “present for play but absent for accountability.”

Speaking to reporters near the Shivamogga Circuit House, Shivakumar said the Union government has consistently adopted a discriminatory attitude towards Karnataka, particularly in the Union Budget allocations.

“Despite this step-motherly treatment, BJP MPs and Union Ministers from the state have not raised their voices. They are merely going through the motions without taking responsibility,” he remarked.

Responding to a question on expectations from the Union Budget, Shivakumar criticised the Centre for failing to honour its commitments. “The Union Budget has not lived up to its promises. The Centre announced Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project, but the amount was never released,” he said.

Reacting to the BJP’s poster campaign accusing the Congress of corruption and its demand for the resignation of Minister Thimmapur, Shivakumar said the BJP itself is no stranger to scandals. “We have exposed several BJP scams as well. There are many allegations, including those related to the COVID period. They are politicising the issue because they need something to latch on to. Let the investigation be completed,” he said. On the extension of the Assembly’s special session to discuss MGNREGA, the Deputy Chief Minister said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had raised the issue in the House and that it was discussed following the Speaker’s directions. He warned that removing or diluting the MGNREGA scheme would be detrimental to farmers and rural workers.