Book launch to herald revival of water heritage in Moodbidri

Moodbidri: In a significant step toward documenting and celebrating a decade-long grassroots environmental movement, the book “Lakes and Tanks of Jaina Kashi—Moodbidri” will be officially released on June 18 in Moodbidri. The book captures the remarkable journey of a small heritage town in coastal Karnataka that has led a modern-day Bhagiratha effort to rejuvenate its ancient lakes and tanks. Of the town’s 18 historically significant water bodies, 13 are currently under various stages of rejuvenation, with five already restored to their original vitality—just in time for the monsoon.

The book, a collaborative initiative supported by the SBI Foundation, Rotary Club, CDD India, and several citizen groups, documents the town’s struggle and success in reviving water bodies that had been forgotten or neglected for decades.

