Centre will respond appropriately: LoP

Bengaluru: In response to the terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir, the Indian government will take appropriate action. Opposition Leader R Ashok urged the state government to detect sleeper cells and maintain law and order.

Speaking at a press conference, he said, “This is a sad day for all of us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Jammu-Kashmir’s special status, paving the way for development. I visited there two years ago, and businesses were thriving.

Many Muslims happily said they were earning Rs 10,000 daily. However, this act by a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organization is condemnable.”

He demanded that the state government maintain law and order, detect sleeper cells, monitor terrorists released on bail, and ensure police take immediate action against them.

The deaths of Bharat Bhushan from Bengaluru and Manjunath from Shivamogga in this incident are tragic. Ashok said he immediately contacted MP Tejasvi Surya to inquire about the safety of Kannadigas and discussed providing assistance to other affected Kannadigas.

The BJP will hold condolence meetings at its office, Jayanagar Shopping Complex, and all taluk centers. Ashok stressed the need to show unity, stating that BJP members will wear black bands and protest.