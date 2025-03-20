CEPT University launches Summer 2025 courses, offers diverse opportunities

Bengaluru: CEPT University has announced its Summer 2025 course offerings, with online registrations set to open on March 19, 2025. Known for pioneering Summer and Winter Schools in India—an approach inspired by European education models—CEPT University offers two- to four-week intensive courses designed to provide students with interdisciplinary learning experiences beyond their regular academic curriculum.

The Summer and Winter Courses (SWC) at CEPT University are intended to foster peer learning, encourage the exchange of ideas, and offer students the opportunity to explore subjects outside their core areas of study. These courses attract students from various universities and academic disciplines, with classes conducted by experienced professionals, academics, artists, and subject experts from India and abroad.

The Summer 2025 term offers approximately 50 diverse courses spanning on-campus, online, and travel-based formats. Students can choose from a range of subjects, including urban development in Paris, urban resilience in Bhutan, and preservation of night-time darkness through lighting design. Other unique offerings include “Decoding Mechanics” and “Imagined Landscapes: A Cinematic Mapping of Paris.”

SWC’s travel-based courses continue to draw significant interest due to their immersive and experiential approach. This year’s highlights include a journey to Japan to explore the fusion of culture, tradition, and innovation in its built environment. Another distinctive course, “Oceanic Tales” in the Andaman Islands, blends underwater filmmaking with insights into design’s role in ecosystem and species conservation.

Prof. Chirayu Bhatt, Deputy Provost (Academics) at CEPT University, emphasised the program’s impact, stating, “CEPT’s SWC program is designed to empower students. Through peer learning, they gain diverse perspectives, and by accumulating credits, they enhance their academic flexibility. The interdisciplinary nature of our courses allows students to explore new fields and expand their intellectual horizons, all while experiencing innovative teaching methods.” The SWC program is open to all students who have completed their 12th grade or equivalent qualifications. Professionals seeking to expand their knowledge can also apply, with enrolment subject to course-specific criteria.Information on registration and courses is available on https://sws.cept.ac.in/