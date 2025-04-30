Chikkaballapura: Police arrest seven in Rs 3 cr mobile theft case

Chikkaballapura: In a significant breakthrough, Chikkaballapur police have arrested seven individuals linked to the theft of mobile phones worth ₹3 crores that were being transported from Noida to Bengaluru in a container. The arrested suspects include Imran, Mohammad Mustafa, Bhurra, Anoop Roy, Abhijit Paul, Sakrullah, and Yusuf Khan.

The incident came to light on November 22, 2024, when the container truck was abandoned near HP Dabba in Reddigollarahalli, and the driver went missing. Prior to this, the driver had, in collaboration with accomplices, absconded with 5,140 Xiaomi mobile phones valued at ₹3 crores. The theft was reported to the Pere-Sandra police station by Padmanabh, a manager at Safe Seed Courier Limited.

On December 10, 2024, police inspector Nayaz Baig of the Pere-Sandra police arrested the container driver, Rahul, in connection with the case. The investigation was subsequently transferred to the Chikkaballapur Cyber Police Station for further inquiry. Under the guidance of DYSP Ravikumar K.Y. and inspector Surya Prakash, a dedicated investigation team managed to arrest the seven accused and seize the truck used to transport the stolen mobile phones.

According to police reports, the suspects had been selling between 300 to 400 mobile phones in various states, and steps are being taken to block the devices based on their IMEI numbers.