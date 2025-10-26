CNC Offers Pathalodhi Tributes at Kodagu Sites

Madikeri: The Codava National Council (CNC) marked “Pathalodhi”, the auspicious 10th day after Talacauvery’s holy water emergence, with poignant ceremonies at Mullusoge War Memorials, Madikeri Fort, and Naalnaad Palace in Kodagu.

Under Chairman N.U. Nachappa Codava, the events on October 26, celebrated Codava martial valour and lamented over two centuries of royal tyranny that decimated the indigenous Animistic tribe from 1633 to 1834.

Mullusoge, along the Cauvery near Kushalnagar, hosted tributes to Codava warriors who thwarted Hyder Ali and Tipu’s assaults more than 32 times, preserving Codavaland’s independence. Meedhi offerings exalted these protectors against Mysore aggression.

At Madikeri Fort (9:30 AM), the CNC mourned 40,000+ Codavas slaughtered inside, with 842 clans extinguished by Tipu and Rajas. The fort’s 201-year dark era saw Chaadi Siddi (spy)-executed beheadings for trivial defiance, epitomised by Tipu’s Devattparamb betrayal massacre. Oblations prayed for victims’ repose and CNC’s success in securing ST status and self-rule.

Naalnaad Palace in Yevakapadi (12:30 PM) saw floral honours for clans wiped out by Keladhi/Paaleri rulers. Abductions for royal gratification led to infants’ live burials in “Nagaari Kund”; resisters like Puliyanda Karicha were elephant-dragged to death. Kaapala mercenaries from Malabar enforced decapitations. Masti Venkatesha Iyengar’s “Chikavira Rajendra” immortalises this savagery, the CNC highlighted.

Post-1947 governance inherited this persecution, the CNC charged, exploiting Codava loyalty before erasure. Calling for atonement, it demanded GOI and GOK enact ST listing, 6th Schedule autonomy, “Gun-Thok” safeguards under Articles 25–26, and a unique 2026–27 census identifier for the non-caste, Animistic Codavas.

Participants with Nachappa were Chambanda Janath, Nandetira Ravi Subbaiah, Thennira Mina, Areyada Girish, Puttichanda Don Devaiah, Apparanda Viju, Apparanda Prasad, Nandineravanda Bopanna, Apparanda Prakash, Apparanda Vivek, Mekerira Babbu, Areyada Savan, Kupadhira Rani Monnapa, and Kupadhira Monnappa, uniting in solemn remembrance.