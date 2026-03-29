Communal incidents rise in Mandya

Mandya: A worrying trend of rising communal incidents has emerged in Mandya district, long known as Karnataka’s “sugar bowl” and a symbol of communal harmony. Official data revealed that out of 70 cases registered across the state during Ganesh festival-related clashes, as many as 34 cases—accounting for 48.57 percent—were reported from Mandya alone.

The information came to light during the recent assembly session after a query raised by MLC Madhu G. Madegowda to Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara. Traditionally an agrarian region, Mandya has been known for peaceful coexistence among communities, with people from different religions working together in agriculture. However, in recent years, the increasing influence of communal politics in rural areas has led to growing social and religious polarisation. Several flashpoints have emerged across the district. The annual Sankirtana Yatra organised by Hindu groups in Srirangapatna has become a recurring point of tension. Similarly, the Hanuman flag controversy in Keragodu village triggered widespread unrest in the district.

Communal clashes during Ganesh processions in Nagamangala and incidents of stone-pelting and violence in Maddur further escalated tensions.

In 2024, Nagamangala alone recorded 24 cases, while Maddur police registered 10 cases in 2025 linked to similar incidents.

In response to the rising tensions, authorities have established a Special Action Force (SAF) unit in Mandya as part of a broader state-level initiative. The unit was formed following a government order issued on May 28, 2025, aimed at strengthening preventive and rapid response mechanisms.

The administration has also taken action against police personnel for lapses in handling communal situations. Several officers, including a DySP, inspector, PSI, and head constable, were suspended following violence during a Ganesh procession in Nagamangala. Similarly, a police inspector in Maddur was suspended for negligence in managing a procession on September 8, 2025. At the state level, SAF headquarters is located in Mangaluru, with additional units set up in Udupi, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, and later in Mandya. These units function under officers of DIG rank and include intelligence and technical cells to monitor hate speech and provocative content across media and social platforms.

Authorities have strengthened surveillance systems and human intelligence networks to issue early warnings about potential communal unrest. Confidence-building measures, including area domination exercises, are being carried out, with senior officers deploying SAF personnel during sensitive situations to ensure law and order.