Congress headquarters wear celebratory mood as counting for Karnataka polls begin
As the counting began for 224 member assembly polls, the Congress headquarters in the National capital wore a festive look with party workers also performing a Pooja.
The counting for the Karnataka assembly began at 8 a.m. and soon after, Congress workers were seen in festive mood as they danced to bhangra tunes at the party headquarters with dhol and nagaras.
Party leaders also performed special pooja of Lord Hanuman outside the party headquarters wishing for its victory.
They also raised slogans for party's victory in Karnataka assembly polls and for party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Voting for the Karnataka assembly took place in May 10. The Congress had campaigned aggressively in Karnataka with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi all campaigning in the southern state.
The Congress is hopeful of returning to power in the southern state.