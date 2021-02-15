Congress leaders condemn climate activist Disha Ravi’s arrest

Bengaluru: Congress leaders have condemned the arrest of young climate activist Disha Ravi.



Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh described Disha's arrest as atrocious. "This is unwarranted harassment and intimidation. I express my full solidarity with Disha Ravi," he said.

Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge said, "This country is becoming a joke. Why is the establishment targeting kids? How come they have not bothered asking questions as to how a news editor gets prior information on Pulwama terror attack."

Taking a jibe at the government, national campaign head of the Congress Srivatsa said, "It has been thirty days since the editor-in-chief of Republic TV Arnab Goswami was caught with military secrets, celebrating jawan deaths during Pulwama and buying judges. Why is there no case against him?"

"But a 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi is arrested by Shah's Delhi Police because she shared a Toolkit," he added.

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy called the move insane.

National spokesperson of the party Rajeev Gowda said, "An activist who stands up for farmers, fights for our planet, is arrested on flimsy grounds. Has the government lost its balance? Will not such trumped-up charges, seeing conspiracy in regular social media mobilisation, do more damage to democracy?" he tweeted.