Congress protests demanding ouster of Minister KS Eshwarappa

Mysuru: Condemning Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa's controversial statement on the tri-colour, the Mysuru unit of the Congress staged a protest at Gandhi Square on Monday demanding his ouster. In their memorandum to the Karnataka Governor, they demanded a case of treason be booked against Eshwarappa.



Talking to reporters, Congress district president Dr B J Vijay Kumar said, "The minister's recent statement that tricolour flag would be replaced with saffron flag is a dangerous statement. Our national flag is a symbol of independence and Constitution. People are shocked by Eshwarappa's statement. Congress protest will continue till the Minister resigns."

He said, "Someone trying to insult the national flag can't be tolerated and there is no question of compromising with such issues. Eshwarappa is in an important position and it is tough to imagine such a statement from him. The minister should be sacked immediately and a case be registered against him."

Former minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, city Congress city president R Murthy, party leaders Shivanna, Marigowda, Congress women's wing president Pushpalatha Chikkanna and workers were present during the protest.