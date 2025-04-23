Convention to Mark Navodaya SHGs’ Silver Jubilee in Style

Mangaluru: The Navodaya Grama Vikas Charitable Trust has organised extensive logistics for the May 10, Rajatha Sambhrama convention at Gold Finch City. Approximately 3,000 buses will transport attendees from various districts, each accompanied by volunteers. The event will offer food and refreshments for all, with medical teams and ambulances on standby for emergencies.

Stalls displaying products crafted by SHG members, alongside exhibitions from banks and institutions, will highlight the entrepreneurial spirit of the groups. It will be a unique event as about 1.5 lakh women of Navodaya Self Help Groups are set to take part in the convention wearing a uniform dress code to celebrate the silver jubilee year of SHGs.

Dr M N Rajendra Kumar, the Trust’s founder, emphasised the event’s mission to project women’s empowerment nationwide. Speaking at the SCDCC Bank headquarters during the invitation release, he noted that Navodaya SHGs, spanning nine districts with over 9 lakh members across 1 lakh groups, have fostered unity by distributing uniforms to erase caste and economic divides. The Silver Jubilee celebration will see 1.5 lakh women donning a uniform dress code, a first in India, symbolising solidarity.

The convention, starting at 10 AM, will be a star-studded affair. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will kick off the proceedings, while Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will hand out welfare benefits. Deputy CM D K. Shivakumar will unveil a commemorative souvenir, and Speaker U T Khader will raise the cooperative flag.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will honour high-achieving SHGs, with Dr. Rajendra Kumar presiding. Notable attendees include Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. D Veerendra Heggade, Pejawar Matha seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji, ministers like K N Rajanna and Lakshmi Hebbalkar, former CM Dr. M Veerappa Moily, and MPs Capt. Brijesh Chowta and Kota Srinivas Poojary.

Marking 25 years of transformative work, the Rajatha Sambhrama will showcase the strength of Navodaya’s self-help model, empowering women economically and socially. The event’s scale and symbolism underscore its role as a beacon for cooperative movements, inspiring communities far beyond Karnataka’s borders.