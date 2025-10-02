Couple injured in suspicious explosion succumbs to burns

Bengaluru: A couple who sustained severe injuries following a suspicious explosion in Alur taluk of Hassan district succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday. Sudarshan (32) and Kavya (28) were shifted from Hassan district to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment and they died late Tuesday, they said.

The explosion occured on Monday night at their house in Alur taluk in Hassan district. Initially, it was suspected to be a cylinder blast, but police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, a senior police officer said. According to police, on September 29, a case was registered in Alur police station limits, based on the complaint by Mohan Kumar following a blast that was reported in his house. As per the version of the complainant, at around 8.30 pm on Monday, when he, his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren were at home, a blast was heard near the washroom area.

His son and daughter-in-law suffered burn injuries. However, Kumar and his grandchildren, who were in the lobby of house escaped unhurt, police said. “As per the investigation we have done, Kavya and Sudarshan were working on something in the passage area of the house which led to the blast and as per the version of the complainant, he suspects that it might be a cylinder blast or any other items ...,” the officer said, adding that the matter is being investigated.