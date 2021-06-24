Covid test on zoo visitors likely

Mysore: State Zoo Authority (SZA) president L R Mahadeva Swamy has said that the authority is thinking of conducting a rapid antigen test on visitors to zoos in Karnataka.



Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said that Belgaum, Hampi and Gadag mini zoos

were opened to public. The famous Mysore Chamaraja Zoo will also be opened once the lockdown is lifted.

He said SZA has received Rs 2.92 crore donations from people for adopting animals, following an appeal by cine star Darshan. SZA has received Rs 1.94 crore through apps and Rs 97.99 lakh through direct payments. He said the donors will get certificates from Darshan.

SZA earned Rs 58.84 lakh income during 2018-19, Rs 66.49 lakhs during year 2019-20 and just Rs 24.25 lakh in year 2020-21. He said SZA is greatful to actor Darshan and Mysuru district DC S

T Somashekar for their pivotal role in mobilising Rs 3.5 crors during last year.

Mahadeva Swamy explained that zoo workers undergo Covid tests frequently and take other precautions like sanitizing their hands wearing masks before entering animal enclosures.