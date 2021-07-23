CriticaLog gets new deputy chief executive officer Dhruv Kumar

Bengaluru: CriticaLog on Thursday has announced the appointment of Dhruv Kumar as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. CriticaLog, a Swis backed technology-powered premium logistics company, provides customised critical logistics solutions to Fortune 500 companies across a diverse set of industries.



In Dhruv Kumar's new role he will be responsible for overseeing operations and sales of the company. Dhruv Kumar has around 13 years of experience in the Ecommerce and Automotive Industry in managing business, P&L, building supply chain and managing category functions while delivering industry best performance, creating robust processes and customer experience. In his prior assignment Dhruv Kumar has worked with Maruti Suzuki Ltd., Snapdeal, Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra Flipkart. In his new role, Dhruv Kumar will be responsible for planning, directing and overseeing CriticaLog's sales and operational policies, rules, initiatives and goals.

"Dhruv Kumar's onboarding is a big boost to the team, as he comes with rich experience and competence in supply chain management. In the past, he has demonstrated success in strategies that are key to seamless operations. We look forward to his contribution as we take our business to the next level. Having a 'young achiever' as part of our team will strengthen our performance as we continue to grow" said Sujoy Guha, Chief Executive Office, CriticaLog.

With an excellent work culture, CriticaLog has been certified as 'A Great Place To Work'.