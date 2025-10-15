D K Shiva Kumar says only god and he know about becoming CM, offers prayers at hasanamba temple

Hassan : Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who visited the famous Hasanamba Temple with his family on Tuesday, made a significant remark about the ongoing debate on Karnataka’s leadership change. Speaking to the media after performing a special puja, Shivakumar said, “Only I and God know when I will become the Chief Minister.”

Shivakumar, who is also the state’s Water Resources Minister, emphasized his devotion to the goddess and said that the Hasanamba Temple holds deep spiritual significance for him. “The temple is a sacred place where the bond between devotee and deity exists. It is a fortune to have the darshan of Goddess Hasanamba, who blesses her devotees only once a year. She is a form of Durga and Sharada, and she relieves the sorrows of all her devotees,” he said.

Accompanied by his wife and family members, the Deputy Chief Minister offered special prayers at the temple. “Every year, I come here to seek the blessings of the Goddess. This time too, I have come with my family to pray for peace and prosperity for all,” Shivakumar said.

He also appreciated the district administration for its arrangements during the annual Hasanamba festival. “This time, under the leadership of District In-charge Minister Krishna Byregowda, the arrangements have been excellent. Some political leaders may have faced minor inconveniences, but overall, everything has been organized very well. I thank everyone involved,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s visit comes amid speculation about a possible leadership change in the state Congress government. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while addressing the media in Bagalkot on Monday, had asserted that no one can become Chief Minister without the support of legislators and the blessing of the Congress high command.

Commenting on this political buzz, Shivakumar had earlier stated that any decision on leadership change would be made solely by the high command, and legislators’ support was not a deciding factor. However, Siddaramaiah responded firmly, saying, “I don’t wish to react to such remarks. Both the legislators’ opinion and the high command’s decision are crucial. No one can become Chief Minister without the support of MLAs. A majority and the blessings of the high command are both essential.”

The exchange has once again brought attention to the simmering undercurrent within the Congress government regarding the possible power transition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar — a topic that has persisted since the party’s return to power in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Hassan district administration reported that the Hasanamba festival has generated ₹4.21 crore in five days, marking a notable increase compared to last year’s collections. The event drew massive crowds of devotees from across the state, all eager for the rare annual darshan of the presiding goddess.

Political observers believe Shivakumar’s visit to Hasanamba Temple and his spiritual remarks carry symbolic weight amid the growing speculation over the leadership issue. As he continues to project an image of patience and divine faith, his statement “Only God and I know when I will become Chief Minister” has added a fresh layer to Karnataka’s ongoing political narrative.