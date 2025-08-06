Dasara elephants relax at Aranya Bhavana ; Palace entry on August 10 evening

Mysuru: The first batch of nine elephants, led by the majestic Captain Abhimanyu, has arrived in Mysuru from Veeranahosahalli near Nagarahole to participate in the world-famous Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari. The elephants are currently stationed at the Forest Department premises in Ashokapuram, where they are relaxing after their journey from the wild.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Dr. Prabhugowda confirmed that the Gajapade (elephant team) is in good health, having undergone medical check-ups and blood tests.

“All the elephants have previously participated in Dasara and have adjusted well to the local environment,” he said.

This year, for the first time ever, the ceremonial palace entry for the elephants will be held in the evening. On August 10, between 6:40 pm and 7:20 pm—during the auspicious Makara Godhooli Lagna—the Gajapade will be accorded a traditional welcome through the Jayamarthanda Gate of the Mysuru Palace.

Forest staff, mahouts, and kavadis (caretakers) are attending to the elephants, giving them regular baths and feeding them a diet of paddy, green grass, and other nutritious food. The elephants and their caretakers are said to be in a relaxed mood as they settle in before the training sessions begin.

Authorities have allowed the public to view the elephants from a distance at the Forest Campus. Crowds are already gathering in large numbers to get a glimpse of the revered animals that symbolize the grandeur of Mysuru Dasara.

Training for the Jamboo Savari will officially begin after the elephants are ceremonially welcomed into the palace on August 10.