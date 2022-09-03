District minister orders speedy disposal of compensation applications

Chamarajanagara: District in-charge minister V Somanna instructed speedy disposal of rain compensation applications. Chairing an officers meeting after visiting rain affected areas in Kollegala, Yalandur and Chamarajanagar taluks on Thursday he instructed officers that compensation applications should not be delayed for any reason.

The minister, who visited a week after the onset of rains, warned the officials to respond to the hardships of the people immediately. The minister visited Mamballi-Agar village of Yalandur and heard grievances of rain-affected people. He also got information obtained from the officials about the remedial works undertaken.

The minister distributed relief sanction letter and food grocery kits to the victims. Visiting care center he assured victims that no one needs to be afraid. The government is with people, the compensation amount was increased. He said that the account of all the victims will be given through DBT.

He visited the care center opened at Valmiki Community Bhawan in Agra and spoke to the victims He instructed officials to distribute food, blankets, daily necessities, towels and other materials to those in the care center for the victims. Cleanliness of toilets and bathing arrangements should also be taken care of. Health requirements should also be taken care of. He instructed the officials that health check-up and drug treatment should be done. He visited the villages of Maddur and Ambale and reviewed the neighbouring situation.

He visited Mahantalapur of Chamarajanagar taluk and got the details of crop damage.

In Hebbasuri, he visited the house of a farmer whose coconuts were washed away by rain He instructed the irrigation department to take action to prevent the flow of water from the canal from entering the lands.

Somanna, who went to Jyoti Goudapur, discussed with MLAs, local leaders and officials at the Gram Panchayat office. He instructed officers to provide a compensation of Rs 10,000 each immediately to the 527 houses inundated by the flood. Food kits should be distributed immediately to all affected people. He warned Tehsildar and PDOs that they should take action to provide compensation as per rules and construction of 66 damaged houses.

Addressing the villagers, Somanna said, 'This kind of rain has never fallen before. Roads, drains and bridges damaged by rain will be constructed. The Chief Minister said to respond to the people who are in trouble and provide necessary assistance. Be brave, we are with you all,' he said. In Honganur, he witnessed water seeping into the

dormitory building and damaged the compound. He checked about the damage to the school room in Rechamballi. He also visited Nagavalli village and observed the situation.

Kollegala MLA N. Mahesh, Yelandur MLA C S Niranjan Kumar, CADA President G. Nijagunaraju, District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. M. Gayatri, District Superintendent of Police T. P. Shivakumar, Additional District Collector S. Katyayinidevi, Additional District Superintendent of Police K.S. Sundarraj, sub-divisional officer GeethaHueda, Tahsildar Manjula, Anandappa Nayak, Basavaraju, officers of various departments were present.