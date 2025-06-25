ED Raids 18 Places in Karnataka Over Engineering Seat Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is searching 18 places in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, in a money laundering case linked to a college seat blocking scam.

The scam involved blocking over 2,000 seats in top engineering colleges and selling them during the 2024–25 admission season. This stopped many deserving students from getting seats and helped private colleges earn illegal money.

ED is targeting locations linked to BMS Engineering College, Aakash Institute of Engineering, and others involved.

The case began in 2024 with Malleswaram Police, who arrested 12 people, including a contract worker from the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).

Later, ED took over after finding signs of large-scale illegal money flow. Notices were also sent to several colleges last year. The investigation is still ongoing.