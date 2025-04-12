Eidgah ground dispute solved after police remove barricades

Shivamogga: Finally, a resolution has been reached regarding the issues surrounding Eidgah Ground located in front of the city’s DC office. After being restricted for almost a decade, the ground is now open for public use. The ground had been under restrictions for 10 days, but it has now been made accessible. Both the SP and the DC have come together to resolve the ongoing controversy, bringing joy to the public.

Recently, a dispute had arisen between Muslim and Hindu groups over the ownership of the approximately one-acre property. The tension escalated significantly.Muslim organisations claimed the ownership of ground. On March 31, the Ramadan was celebrated at Eidgah Ground. They even fenced the land abruptly. Later the police removed the fence at night.

Following this, the installation of a barricade at the ground led to significant controversy. Hindu groups protested against the barricade. Subsequently, the police removed the barricade and imposed restrictions on public access to the ground. In response, Muslim organizations rallied, asserting their claim over the ground.

Amidst this backdrop, former minister K.S. Eshwarappa voiced his concerns and demanded that the police remove the barricades. The BJP also warned that the barricades should be removed by April 10, threatening escalated protests if they were not. In the meantime, the SP and DC took action, and all barricades that had been established overnight were dismantled.

The situation at Eidgah Ground had been tense for the past ten days. With the removal of the barricades yesterday, the public and various organizations expressed their happiness.The restrictions imposed on the ground had caused surrounding shops, hotels, and street vendors to suffer significant losses, leading to a state of anxiety among local businesses. For 24 hours, numerous police personnel and vehicles had been stationed around the ground to maintain order.Aware of the rising tensions surrounding the Eidgah Ground, the district administration acted to resolve the issue before it escalated further. The ground is now open for public use again, and vehicle parking and business activities have resumed. Shivamogga is a sensitive communal city where even minor conflicts can take on a communal color.

In recent years, several such incidents have shaken the local populace. The resolution of the Eidgah Ground dispute before it became a more significant issue is a relief for the city’s residents.