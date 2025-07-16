Even Healthcare opens its first hospital in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Even Healthcare, a Bengaluru-based integrated managed care provider, has announced the opening of its first hospital, Even Hospital in Central Bengaluru on Race Course Road. This state-of-the-art facility marks a milestone in Even’s mission to redefine India’s healthcare.

Even Hospitals are designed with the goal of keeping members healthy, not unnecessarily hospitalized. Even Hospitals have restructured doctor compensation to align with health outcomes, not number of procedures. By embedding proactive risk detection and six months of post-surgical follow-up into its care journey, Even aims to reduce readmissions and improve long-term outcomes - a rare commitment in India’s fragmented secondary care market.

The 70-bed facility is equipped with operating theatres and critical care units, offering specialist-led care and procedures in orthopaedics, ENT, OB/GYN, general surgery, internal medicine, critical care, and chronic disease management. This complements Even’s existing healthcare services that provide its members with 24/7 primary care, diagnostics, and cashless hospitalisation.

Matilde Giglio, Co Founder, Even Healthcare says, “Several Indian Hospitals today are recognised among the world’s best. But the current healthcare model often demands doctors to work against the odds: short consultation times, pressure to meet targets, fragmented systems, patients who arrive too late.”

That’s why we’re building hospitals—not to replace what exists, but to complete the care journey. To remove the pressure points doctors face. To give patients the clarity they need. And to bring trust, transparency, and continuity into inpatient care—where it’s needed most.”

She further adds, “At Even hospitals, you’ll notice a different level of coordinated care you do not experience currently. Healthcare moves around you, not in silos. All treating doctors, nurses, care coordinators are in sync before, during and after surgery with no details falling through the cracks. The clinical team is rewarded for health outcomes, not volume. Everything is updated on the Even app and paperwork is done at your home or in your hospital room. Your discharge process is smooth and on time. We won’t keep you in any longer than you need to be there.”

India’s secondary care market is caught between extremes, with large tertiary hospitals focusing on complex, high-value cases, often leading to long wait times and high costs. Meanwhile, standalone clinics and nursing homes often suffer from inadequate infrastructure, have inconsistent quality, and lack insurance support, resulting in a lack of trust among patients. Even Hospitals bridge this gap with safe, standardised, insurance-ready care with transparent pricing, all within a professional setting that prioritises comfort.

Founded in 2020 by Mayank Banerjee, Matilde Giglio, and Alessandro Ialongo, Even Healthcare provides its members with free consultations, diagnostic tests, and cashless hospitalisation, leveraging partnerships with hospitals and insurance providers. Unlike traditional medical insurance, Even offers unlimited outpatient department (OPD) consultations and diagnostic services, making healthcare more accessible and affordable.