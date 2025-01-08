Excise Officials Accused of Harassment at Wedding Receptions and Banquets in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Several community leaders in Karnataka have raised concerns over alleged harassment by excise officials at wedding receptions and banquet events, particularly in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru.

According to reports, liquor is supplied at these events through proper excise permits obtained by the organisers. However, community representatives claim that excise officials are charging fees beyond the legally prescribed amounts for granting these permissions.

Stating this in a Press release here today MLC Dr. Manjunath Bhandari said “Despite acquiring the necessary approvals, event organisers have reportedly faced unnecessary scrutiny from officials attending the functions in uniform. Under the pretext of verifying the source of liquor and other compliance measures, excise personnel are allegedly disrupting the events and subjecting organisers to undue pressure.

Furthermore, some religious and community leaders have expressed dissatisfaction over officials’ behaviour at these gatherings. They argue that such interventions, especially when conducted publicly, portray legally organised banquets as unlawful activities, causing embarrassment to the hosts.

Urging corrective measures, affected groups have appealed to the authorities to ensure that legally compliant events are not disrupted and that organisers are treated with due respect.