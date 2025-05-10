El Clasico: La Liga standings do not matter, Barca’s focus is on giving everything, says Hansi Flick

Barcelona: FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick believes his team will need to be at their highest level for Sunday’s clash against Real Madrid and claimed his side will not think about the potential of them inching closer to the La Liga trophy.

Barca have dominated Madrid this season, beating them 4-0 at the Bernabeu earlier in the league, 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup Final in Riyadh, and 3-2 at La Cartuja in the Copa del Rey Final. Hansi Flick is looking to make it four out of four against the all-whites. Only one manager has got off to a better start than that as Pep Guardiola won five from 2008 to 2010.

“Everyone knows that in the El Clásico, you have to be at your highest level. This is what the team has to do tomorrow. We want to see the intensity on the pitch, the dominance. We all know Real is a fantastic team, but we play at home. I am really appreciative of our fans, and they support us a lot,” said Flick during the pre-game press conference.

The El Clásico could prove to be the La Liga title decider. FC Barcelona currently sit four points clear of Los Blancos in the table, and a win would take them within touching distance of the trophy, but Flick remained adamant that his players will be

”When you ask the players, they want to win the El Clásico. It does not matter what effects it has on the table. The only focus is to give everything for the three points,” he said.

There is good news for Barca as it has been announced that both Alejandro Balde and Marc Casado are back to full fitness, and are available for selection by Hansi Flick in Sunday's crunch game at home to Real Madrid.

Marc Casado had suffered a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee, which was confirmed on March 18. Meanwhile, Balde went down injured against Leganes on April 12, sustaining a distal biceps femoris injury in his left thigh.

The return of the defensive duo further strengthens Flick’s side after striker Robert Lewandowski returned for Barcelona in the second half of the 3-4 loss against Inter Milan in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday (IST)

“I don't think either Balde or Lewandowski will start El Clásico, maybe they will get minutes in the second half. Gerard Martin is doing very well. Szczesny will start in goal,” he said.



