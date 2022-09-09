Family of 29-year-old brain-dead donates her organs, saves eight lives

Bengaluru: The family of a 29-year-old woman who suffered a brain stroke donated her vital organs, which helped save the lives of eight people. Shwetha, resident of Kolar, failed to recover from a brain stroke that occurred on August 27. Her husband, Hareesh, tried to avail treatment at various hospitals in the days after, hoping that she would recuperate.

She was brought to BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital on August 28th. On August 31st, Shwetha became brain stem dead despite best efforts to save her, doctors said Her liver, kidneys, heart valve, skin and corneas were retrieved for transplantation.

The retrieved heart valve and skin were sent to Jayadeva heart valve bank and Victoria hospital skin bank respectively, while corneas were donated to Prabha eye clinic. One liver and one kidney were transplanted here in BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital and the other kidney was transplanted to a patient at NU hospital.

The team of transplant surgeons led by Dr Mahesh Gopashetty, HOD and Sr Consultant, HPB and Liver Transplant conducted the liver transplant procedure successfully. Dr Anil Kumar BT, HOD and Sr Consultant, Nephrologist and Transplant Physician and Dr Narendra S, HOD and Sr Consultant, Urologist and Sr Transplant Surgeon performed the Kidney transplantation procedure successfully.