FICCI, MAHE Host Leadership Training for Academic Professionals

Manipal : The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in partnership with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has launched the third batch of its Leadership Development Program (LDP). The three-day residential program, which began on Thursday, focuses on capacity building for academic leaders through a series of specialized training modules.

Bringing together Directors, Deans, Registrars, and senior faculty members from various Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), the program aims to equip participants with leadership skills crucial for managing contemporary academic challenges.

Dr. M. D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE and Co-Chair of FICCI’s Higher Education Committee, spoke about the fundamentals of leadership, highlighting the importance of structured mentorship, financial planning, industry partnerships, and regulatory compliance. He emphasized the role of strategic planning, research management, and accreditation proficiency in shaping effective academic leaders.

Dr. Rajan Saxena, Advisor to FICCI’s Higher Education Committee and former Vice-Chancellor of NMIMS, emphasized the need for adaptability in the academic sector. He pointed out that institutions must proactively address emerging challenges to maintain relevance, improve enrollment, and ensure student success in a rapidly changing job market.

The program aims to prepare academic leaders for future responsibilities, fostering innovation and sustainable governance in higher education institutions.