First AI voice journal for mental wellness

Bengaluru: The city-headquartered Rocket Health, a mental health startup, on Wednesday announced the launch of what it claims to be the world’s first AI-powered voice journaling app, designed to help people reflect, vent, and track their emotions in a private space.

The app will enable users to speak to an empathetic AI that can listen without judgment, offering guided prompts and spot mood patterns over time, it said. Modes include “Rant Mode”, which lets users vent freely, while structured check-ins encourage self-reflection.

The iOS app has debuted in India’s top 10 Health and Fitness apps within two days of release, reinforcing its credibility, the company added. “Rocket Journal is built with Rocket Health’s team of psychologists, and makes the daily ritual of journaling effortless through its voice interface.

This is a perfect tool for someone in therapy, as well as for someone new to journaling, Dr Ritika Sinha, COO and Founder, Rocket Health said in a statement. According to Rocket Health, since its founding in 2021, the company has delivered over 200,000 sessions through a network of 100+ psychologists, serving users across tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

Rocket Health’s journey started during the COVID-19 crisis, when its founders and volunteer doctors helped more than 4,000 people across India with free tele-consults via social media.Rocket Journal is a voice-first AI journaling App which has psychology-backed prompts, people will be able to process racing thoughts, gain gentle insights, and build consistency, it said.

“We believe it’s not a replacement for therapy but it’s more like a companion—just five minutes a day can simply improve self-understanding and stress management,” Priyanka Sharma, Chief of Staff - New Initiatives and Business Strategy added.