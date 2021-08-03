Forest department plans to fix GPS tag to 2 pelicans in Kokkarebellur bird sanctuary

Mandya: The forest department is all set to fix GPS tag to two pelicans in Kokkarebelluru bird sanctuary soon. Kokkarebellurru sanctuary is the famous bird sanctuary in Maddur taluk along with Ranganathittu bird sanctuary in Sri rangapatna taluk of Mandya district.

Every year thousands of birds migrate to these sanctuaries. The GPS tagging is aimed at studying the migration path and lifestyle of the birds. The forest department in association with Dehradun-based Wildlife Institute of India (WII) plans to fix Petagial GSM GPS equipment to two pelicans. Thousands of birds arrive at the two sanctuaries, nest in trees and breed, before flying out. No one knows from where these birds come and whence they go. But solar-powered GPS tagging would shed light on the lifestyle of these birds.

The Mysuru deputy conservator of forests Dr K C Prashanth Kumar told The Hans India on Tuesday that the State PCCF has given permission to fix GPS tagging to two pelicans. "We have ordered two equipment from a German company which would arrive before the end of this month. He said the cost of two equipment is around Es 2.5 lakh which will be fixed to two pelicans in the month of October. He said this experiment is taken up for first time in the country. This will help forest officials study the lifestyle of birds and find out how many kilometers they go.

The forest department has already fixed a number tags to injured young birds which have fallen from nest during breeding. But this is not useful for study. The forest department fixed radio collars to elephants in Kodagu and Hassan districts to study the movement of elephants as it helps to reduce the elephant menace in rural areas.