Forest officials recovered leopard, deer pelt

Chikkamagaluru : In a recent operation, forest department officials conducted a raid on the residence of Shakadri Gaus Moiddeen, located on Market Road in Chikkamagaluru city, and seized one leopard skin and one deer skin. This enforcement action was carried out following specific information received by the authorities.
The operation took place on Friday, with officials initially finding Shakadri absent from home. Given the locked door, officers had to wait for more than 10 hours until a relative provided the key, which was transported from Bangalore. Once the house was unlocked, a thorough search was conducted in the presence of Shakadri's relatives. This search led to the discovery of one leopard skin and one deer skin within the house.
The confiscated animal skins will be forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory (F.S.L.) for examination and verification. Authorities have indicated that they will proceed with the filing of a case and the issuance of an official notice, followed by further investigations into the matter. Notably, no tiger skin was found during the search.
The operation was executed by a team led by Chikmagalur Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mohan, who stated, "We will inquire about everything." The forest department's efforts in cracking down on the illegal wildlife trade and the possession of protected animal parts.