Just In
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa To Appear Before CID In POCSO Case
- BS Yediyurappa, former Karnataka CM, will appear before the CID today in connection with a POCSO case.
- The Karnataka High Court has restrained CID from arresting him and ordered his appearance.
Karnataka's former Chief Minister and BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa, is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 11 AM today for an inquiry related to a POCSO case filed against him.
On Friday, the Karnataka High Court prohibited the CID from arresting Yediyurappa in connection with the POCSO case and mandated his appearance before the CID on June 17.
After arriving in the state on Sunday, Yediyurappa stated that the people would teach a lesson to those "indulging in conspiracies" against him.
A Bengaluru court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him on Thursday for allegedly molesting a minor girl. The former chief minister faces charges under the POCSO Act and IPC Section 354A (sexual harassment) following a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl. The complaint alleges that Yediyurappa attempted to molest the girl on February 2 when they visited his residence to seek assistance in a cheating case.
Yediyurappa has dismissed the allegations as "baseless" and vowed to contest the charges legally.
The victim's mother, who filed the complaint, passed away last month at a private hospital due to lung cancer.