Former MP expresses outrage on Waqf notices

Mysuru: BJP leader and former MP Pratap Simha expressed his outrage over recent notices issued by the Waqf Board to farmers in North Karnataka, claiming ownership of ancestral lands. Speaking to the media in Mysore, Simha questioned the Waqf Board’s basis for such claims. “Where did this Waqf property come from for Muslims? Did it come from Akbar, Aurangzeb, Jinnah, or some mullahs from Saudi Arabia? From whom did they inherit these lands?” he asked.

Simha pointed out that in Hunsur, Mysore, the Waqf Board has also staked a claim to 17 acres belonging to the Ganesh Temple. “They bring someone’s remains, bury them, and then call it theirs. The same thing is happening in Chikkamagalur. Mullahs are issuing notices to every visible piece of land, saying, ‘This is ours,’” Simha fumed.

He further questioned if the Waqf Board has ever allowed farming on its lands for Muslims, saying, “Have you ever seen them distribute food to the needy in mosques or churches like it’s done in our temples and monasteries?” He openly challenged the Board’s authority over these lands.

Simha also criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of selective support for Hindu deities only during times of personal crisis. “When MUDA issues arise, he remembers Chamundeshwari and Hasanamba. It’s our Hindu gods who come to his aid, not gods from any other religion. So, I hope he’ll refrain from taking a stand against Hindus now,” Simha remarked, urging the Prime Minister to abolish the Waqf Act and dismantle the Waqf Board entirely. On the topic of the ongoing MUDA scam investigation, Simha voiced optimism, saying, “With the Enforcement Directorate investigating, there’s hope MUDA will be cleaned up. All sites illegally acquired through the 50:50 rule should be reclaimed. Mysore needs a good Urban Development Authority and quality representatives.”

Addressing comments by BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Simha praised him as a strong voice against Waqf encroachments and said that he remains committed to investigating the truth behind these land claims. Simha claimed that Siddaramaiah’s recent faith in Hinduism is newfound. “Initially, he would throw away the saffron shawl, but after the MUDA case, he’s shown belief in the Hindu faith. I believe our Hindu gods will continue to protect Siddaramaiah,” he said.