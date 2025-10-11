Live
- Medical staff stage protest for timely payment of salaries
- MP Gaddam Vamshi attends UN General Assembly
- IIT director calls upon grads to lead India’s urban transformation
- Officials must have complete knowledge of RTI Act: Addl Collector
- Eatala wants local body elections with 42% BC reservation
- Centre extends Smart City project deadline to Dec 31
- BC Association leader puts trust in Cong’s intentions for 42% quota
- Nama accuses Cong for failing to set legal backing on BC quota
- Khammam entrepreneur earns global recognition for eco-friendly innovations
- Vote theft a threat to democracy: Parnika
Gadag, Haveri dists included in PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana
Highlights
The Union Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has formulated the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY) for...
The Union Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has formulated the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY) for comprehensive agricultural development.
The scheme is being implemented in 100 districts across the country. Among them, both Gadag and Haveri districts, which fall under the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, have been included.
Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his gratitude and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for this initiative.
Next Story