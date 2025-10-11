Gadag, Haveri dists included in PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana

The Union Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has formulated the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY) for comprehensive agricultural development.

The scheme is being implemented in 100 districts across the country. Among them, both Gadag and Haveri districts, which fall under the Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, have been included.

Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has expressed his gratitude and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for this initiative.