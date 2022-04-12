 Giving wings to digital dreams of underprivileged children 

Bengaluru: Aimed at giving wings to the digital dreams of underprivileged children, Appario Retail Private Limited collaborated with two NGOs to distribute digital devices like laptops, desktops and tablets in Bengaluru. This digital literacy drive aimed at transforming the lives of the city's underprivileged children saw the Company distribute electronic devices worth approximately Rs 1.19 Crore.

The devices were handed over to the students and teachers of these NGOs in the presence of Aman Deep Lohan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sharath Narahari Belur, Chief Financial Officer, and other key officials of the Company.

Through the distribution of these devices, the Company believes that it will help not only reduce the digital divide in India but also digitally empower the less privileged and give wings to their dreams through digital literacy. An aim of the Company, which echoes the Government of India's 'Digital India' campaign to reduce the digital divide in the country.

Through its flagship program, 'Technology Education' and 'Realizing Digital Dreams' Appario has come forward to empower teachers and underprivileged children with laptops, tablets and help in setting up a digital library. The Company distributed 54 Laptops, 7 Desktops and 95 Tablets to YuvaLok Foundation and 120 Laptops to the Christel House India.