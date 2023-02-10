Goa CM assures support to Konkani community, highlights its culture and history

Mangaluru: The Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant was at Mangaluru to inaugurate a Centre of Excellence as well as an exhibition hall in the World Konkani Centre. Dr. Pramod also addressed a gathering and mentioned the importance of Konkani language and culture along the west coast.

During his visit to the World Konkani Centre as a part of the World Konkani Samaroh event, Dr. Pramod inaugurated the Indira and P Gadai Lakshman Pai Centre of Excellence that is established to empower the Konkani folks. Dr. Pramod also inaugurated a central hall which was built at the cost of Rs. 1.5 crore donated by the President of World Konkani Centre, Nandagopal Shenoy.

Dr. Pramod spoke at the occasion and mentioned that through the World Konkani Centre, the Konkani community is being united. "There is a new hall and centre for excellence right here at the World Konkani Centre. Today, we are bringing the Konkani community closer than ever," he said. "Since Konkani was included in the eighth schedule, the language has gained popularity. The Konkani community should strive to spread the language around the globe. The richness of Konkani literature, art and culture should be recognised worldwide," Dr. Pramod mentioned.

"The Konkani speaking people of Goa fled to the coastal towns of Karnataka and Kerala due to the forced conversions of Portuguese at the time. The Konkani speakers did it to preserve their culture and heritage," he said while outlining the history of those days.

Speaking about conducting the Vishwa Konkani Sammelan in Goa, Dr. Pramod said, "It has been almost three decades since the last Konkani convention was held with a global approach. Provided there is enough support, we are ready to host the convention in Goa. The state of Goa will provide all the help and support necessary to implement this initiative. This way, Konkani as a language can be recognised worldwide."

Dr. Pramod also gave credits to Late Basti Vaman Shenoy who established the World Konkani Centre in 2009 so that the language is recognised and embraced. "The World Konkani Centre stands witness to Basti Vaman Shenoy's dedication to unite Konkani speaking people of the world," he stated.

As a tribute to the founder, a brass statue of Late Basti Vaman Shenoy was unveiled. A portrait of former CM of Goa, Late Dr. Manohar Parrikar was also unveiled at the World Konkani Centre.