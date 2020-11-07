Golden throne kept back in royal treasury

Mysuru: The over 800-year-old historical gem-studded golden throne, weighing 280 kg was dismantled and kept back in the royal treasury at Mysuru Palace on Thursday.

The golden throne was taken out from the royal treasury and re-assembled and kept at the Darbar Hall of Mysuru Palace on 18 September for private celebration of Dasara by erstwhile royal family of Mysuru as per their traditions.

The 27th scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, attired in traditional royal robe, perfectly blended with antique jewels from the treasury, ascended the throne and held a symbolic private darbar on first nine days during Dasara as part of their traditions.

The throne was allowed for public view too from 20 September.

The throne will be taken out for Dasara celebrations next year.