Government In Karnataka Took Initiative To Provide Free Cochlear Implants To 500 Kids

According to research by the World Health Organization (WHO), 63 million people in the nation are thought to have significant hearing loss. Children make up a sizable section of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) community, and they are still at risk of losing their hearing abilities.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar announced that the government would offer free cochlear implants to 500 kids who were born with congenital hearing loss in order to address these mounting concerns and help find a solution. The youngsters receiving the free care would be younger than six years old, and the department is closely collaborating with local employees to identify the children in need.

The state health department aspires to address every facet of health and wellbeing under the motto "Health for All." A new project has been introduced as a result of this to eradicate hearing impairment in Karnataka. The project would put a special emphasis on reducing the prevalence of hearing loss in children under the age of six.

In the budget for 2022–2023, the "Hearing Impairment Free Karnataka" programme was launched. According to the health ministe, the government has "made all arrangements" to give 500 kids free cochlear implants to help them hear and speak better.

The audiology teams collaborating closely with the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Deafness will determine who will benefit from the programme (NPPCD). Additionally, these groups would work along with Mobile Health Groups under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK). Additionally, the ministry has offered an amount 250 honorarium for Asha employees who help locate qualified youngsters.

A total of 20 hospitals, including KC General Hospital, Indira Gandhi Children's Institute, Bangalore Medical College, KIMS Hubli, and others, have been shortlisted to assess them and carry out these medical procedures.