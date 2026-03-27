Govt eases age norm for class 1 admissions by 60 days

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced a 60-day relaxation in the age eligibility norm for class 1 admissions for the 2026-27 academic year, following demands from parents.

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa made a statement in this regard in the Legislative Assembly. The government’s move aims to provide relief to parents whose children fell short of the prescribed age limit, as existing rules mandate that children must be six years old by June 1 to be eligible for admission to class 1.

“There has been a demand from parents to relax the six-year age eligibility norm for admission to class 1. They have also submitted a memorandum to me,” he said while announcing the decision. Changes will be made to the admission software accordingly, he added. Noting that there are issues regarding admissions to LKG and UKG as well, he said, “We will bring in legislation at the earliest to find a permanent solution.”

The 60-day relaxation is applicable to LKG, UKG, and class 1, the minister said, adding that since LKG and UKG are not under a regulatory system, a regulatory Act or rules will be introduced by the department in the next session.