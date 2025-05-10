Govt not serious about deporting Pak nationals: BJP

Bengaluru: A delegation of Karnataka BJP leaders met Governor Thawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan on Friday and complained that the Congress-led state government was not serious in deporting Pakistani nationals as directed by the Centre. The delegation submitted a memorandum on the matter to the Governor.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated, “Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Central government issued clear directions to all states to identify and deport Pakistani nationals within 48 hours.

However, in Karnataka, the Congress government has failed to act with the required urgency.” The BJP has launched a signature campaign demanding immediate deportation, and more than 60,000 signatures have been collected so far, according to Vijayendra. “We have submitted our appeal to the Deputy Commissioner and the Governor,” he added.

“We told the Governor that this is a matter of national security. With Operation Sindoor underway, the state government must act decisively. We have urged the Governor to instruct the Congress-led government to deport all Pakistani nationals living in Karnataka without delay,” Vijayendra asserted. The delegation included the Leaders of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP State Cell Co-Ordinator S. Dattatri and others.