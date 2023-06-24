Govt plans to install weighing machines in sugar factories

Belagavi: State Sugar Minister Shivananda Patilsaid that in the wake of allegations of cheating farmers in the weighing of sugarcane by the sugar factories, the department is thinking of installing a weighing machine in sugar factories. Speaking to the media on Friday , he said that ‘we will soon call a meeting of the sugar factories. Decisions cannot be made overnight. He said that if the situation becomes unavoidable, weighing machines will have to be installed in the sugar factories’.

‘The factories will make a lot of profit. But I have noticed that the factories have not helped the government and the organization. The authorities have let him get a stay today from court. They have brought it and are going ahead with it. I also call the sugar factory owners and humbly request. He warned that if the same continues, we too have a chance to take care of it.’

Many influential legislators and ministers own sugar factories. We have leased 10 government-owned factories to private industrialists.. They have made a profit by taking the lease, but the government has not gained. He said the sugar mills of Maharashtra pay Rs. 30 per ton to the sugar company. We are asking one rupee,per ton. Factory owners make profit of Rs 600-800 per tonne of sugarcane. let them live by profiting. He explained that if the factory survives, the farmers survive, and if the farmer survives, the factory survives.

‘This government will provide sufficient water and electricity to the farmers. Sugarcane will be supplied to the factory for that. I did not ask what is the benefit for the factories, this is the benefit. The Government of Karnataka is the government that provides water to the farmers in the whole country in such a way that there is no shortage of water. Thousands of crores of bills are paid by the government every year. He said that the purpose of this is to create employment, the farmer should work in the field for 12 months and make profit.’

‘A new policy has come in our country for the sake of ethanol. Just talking about sugar is not right. We have to go for ethanol too. Keeping that foresight, the sugar industry should be developed, Patil added.

Responding to Satish Jarkiholi’s statement that the server was hacked by the central government, he said investigation should be done. , it is the first time the government has announced plans that have not existed in 50 years. Whatever the government announces, it always tries to implement it. Some of them are being fulfilled step by step, they know that there are some problems. Let’s hope for a quick implementation. An attempt to move towards a faster enforcement system, he announced.