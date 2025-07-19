Live
Govt proposes Rs 200 ceiling on cinema hall tickets
Bengaluru: The government has proposed to put a ceiling of Rs 200 on cinema hall tickets including multiplexes for all language films. A draft notification was issued on Tuesday. “Provided that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state including multiplexes for all language films shall not exceed Rs 200 inclusive of entertainment tax,” it.
Any objection and suggestion which may be received by the state government from any person with respect to the said draft within 15 days will be taken into consideration, the notification said. Objections and suggestions should be addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru-560001.
