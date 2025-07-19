  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Govt proposes Rs 200 ceiling on cinema hall tickets

Govt proposes Rs 200 ceiling on cinema hall tickets
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: The government has proposed to put a ceiling of Rs 200 on cinema hall tickets including multiplexes for all language films. A draft...

Bengaluru: The government has proposed to put a ceiling of Rs 200 on cinema hall tickets including multiplexes for all language films. A draft notification was issued on Tuesday. “Provided that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state including multiplexes for all language films shall not exceed Rs 200 inclusive of entertainment tax,” it.

Any objection and suggestion which may be received by the state government from any person with respect to the said draft within 15 days will be taken into consideration, the notification said. Objections and suggestions should be addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru-560001.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick