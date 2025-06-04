Govt school abandoned by students: Teacher’s feud, poor conditions drive parents away

Chamarajanagar: In a troubling reflection of the state of public education, the government higher primary school in Mariyala village of Chamarajanagar taluk stands completely deserted — not a single student has taken admission this academic year.

The internal conflict between teachers, combined with allegations of irregular classes, unsanitary conditions, lack of drinking water, and poor mid-day meals, has pushed parents to enrol their children in private schools instead. Four days into the new academic year, the school — with two teachers, two cooks, seven classrooms, but zero students — paints a grim picture of neglect and public distrust. Last year, the school had 26 students. This year, nearly all of them have opted for private institutions, citing deteriorating standards and safety concerns. Parents allege that ongoing disputes between the teaching staff have made the school environment toxic and unsuitable for learning.

In a shocking development earlier this year, headmistress Sushila had to seek police protection due to alleged internal conflicts. For months, police personnel were stationed at the school, creating an atmosphere that deeply unsettled the local community. “What kind of environment is this for our children?” a parent asked.

Locals are demanding immediate intervention from the education department. “Wealthier families can afford private schools, but what about the children of daily wage workers?” asked a villager. Many feel helpless and betrayed by a system that was meant to provide free and quality education but now drives families into financial strain just to secure basic learning. There is a growing chorus among villagers to transfer the current staff and revamp the school. “The government’s failure to monitor teacher conduct and basic infrastructure has cost our village its only public school. It must act now before the institution is lost forever,” said a parent. The situation at Mariyala school is not isolated. It reflects a larger crisis of accountability and standards in Karnataka’s government schools. The lack of administrative oversight, unchecked internal conflicts, and inadequate infrastructure are leading to a mass exodus from public education, widening the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

As the state boasts about its welfare schemes and education policies, Mariyala stands as a painful reminder that real reform must begin within the classrooms — and with the teachers themselves.